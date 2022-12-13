Tulsa murderer won't be executed Thursday; federal Bureau of Prisons' refuses to send inmate back

Nolan Clay
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana.
Death row in Oklahoma: Execution dates set through 2023
John Fitzgerald Hanson
Name: John Fitzgerald Hanson Offense: First-degree murder County convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 05/23/2001, 01/24/2006
On death row since: 2002. He has exhausted his court appeals and has an execution date set for Dec. 15, 2022. Because he remains in federal custody, and the current administration has established a moratorium on the death penalty, the Bureau of Prisons has said it will not release Hanson to the state for execution.
Richard Glossip
Name: Richard Glossip Birthdate: 02/09/1953 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 06/01/1998, 08/27/2004
On death row since: 08/31/1998. He has exhausted his court appeals and has had his execution date moved multiple times to allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings. Glossip is currently set to be executed Feb. 16, 2023.
Scott Eizember
Name: Scott Eizember Birthdate: 01/10/1961 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Canadian Conviction date: 03/24/2005
On death row since: 03/28/2005. He has exhausted his court appeals and has an execution date set Jan. 12, 2023.
Oklahoma corrections director on execution: 'Not pleasant to watch, but ... not inhumane'
Anthony Sanchez
Name: Anthony Sanchez Birthdate: 11/01/1978 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Cleveland Conviction date: 06/06/2006
On death row since: 6/7/2006. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for April 6, 2023.
Alfred Mitchell
Name: Alfred Mitchell Birthdate: 12/23/1972 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 07/10/1992
On death row since: 7/15/1992. He has Click here to read more. exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Oct. 3, 2024.
Marlon Harmon
Name: Marlon Harmon Birthdate: 07/12/1980 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 07/02/2008
On death row since: 07/14/2008. He has Click here to read more. exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Dec. 5, 2024.
Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez
Name: Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez Birthdate: 10/04/1955 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 08/15/2007
On death row since: 8/20/2007. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for June 6, 2024.
Clarence Goode Jr.
Name : Clarence Goode Jr. Birthdate : 04/22/1976 Offense : First-degree murder, three death sentences County Convicted : Tulsa Conviction date : 12/10/2007
On death row since : 1/14/2008. . His execution is set for June 6, 2024. He has exhausted his appeals
Emmanuel Littlejohn
Name: Emmanuel Littlejohn Birthdate: 11/09/1971 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 11/23/1994
On death row since: 11/30/1994. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Nov. 2, 2023.
James Pavatt
Name: James Pavatt Birthdate: 11/10/1953 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/21/2003
Death row rulings: Put on death row in 2003, Pavatt had his death sentence overturned in 2017. A federal court overturned that ruling, reinstating Pavatt's death sentence on June 27, 2019. . His execution is set for July 11, 2024. His appeals have been exhausted
James Ryder
Name: James Ryder Birthdate: 03/30/1962 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Pittsburg Conviction date: 06/21/2000
On death row since: 6/23/2000. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for June 1, 2023.
Jemaine Cannon
Name: Jemaine Cannon Birthdate: 11/13/1971 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 03/26/1995
On death row since: 4/8/1996. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for March 9, 2023.
Kendrick Simpson
Name: Kendrick Simpson Birthdate: 10/02/1980 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/26/2007
On death row since: 11/5/2007. His execution is set for March 7, 2024.
Kevin Underwood
Name: Kevin Underwood Birthdate: 12/19/1979 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Cleveland Conviction date: 04/03/2008
On death row since: 04/07/2008. His execution is set for Dec. 7, 2023.
Michael D. Smith
Name: Michael D. Smith Birthdate: 06/24/1982 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/14/2003
On death row since: 10/20/2003. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for July 6, 2023.
Phillip Hancock
Name: Phillip Hancock Birthdate: 02/15/1964 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/25/2004
On death row since: 11/01/2004. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for May 4, 2023.
Raymond E. Johnson
Name: Raymond Johnson Birthdate: 03/25/1974 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 07/28/2009
On death row since: 08/10/2009. His execution is set for May 2, 2024.
Richard Rojem
Name: Richard Rojem Jr. Birthdate: 12/19/1957 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Washington Conviction date: 07/15/1985
On death row since: 07/15/1985. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Oct. 5, 2023.
Ricky Malone
Name: Ricky Malone Birthdate: 06/10/1974 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Comanche Conviction date: 06/16/2005
On death row since: 06/20/2005. SCOTUS denied certiorari 10/7/2019.
Ronson Bush
Name: Ronson Bush Birthdate: 05/15/1977 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Grady Conviction date: 10/29/2009
On death row since: 11/13/2009. . His execution is set for Sept. 5, 2024. Click here to read more
Termane Wood
Name: Termane Wood Birthdate: 10/09/1979 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 05/07/2004
On death row since: 05/17/2004. He has exhausted his appeals. His execution is set for Feb. 8, 2024.
Wade Lay
Name: Wade Lay Birthdate: 02/28/1961 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 10/24/2005
On death row since: 10/31/2005. He has exhausted his appeals. His execution is set for Aug. 3, 2023.
Wendell Grissom
Name: Wendell Grissom Birthdate: 10/11/1968 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Blaine Conviction date: 06/17/2008
On death row since: 06/30/2008. His execution is set for Jan. 11, 2024.
