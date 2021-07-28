Tulsa murder case refiled amid suspect shuffle

A Tulsa man's first-degree murder charge has been downgraded, but the same charge against his brother remains in place as prosecutors allege that a person once sought as a material witness in the case was material to the murder itself.

Charges against a slew of defendants in a March killing were dropped Tuesday and refiled as a new case in a shuffle of suspects that earned Gabriel Raylee Hopson a lesser charge of accessory to murder and Wendell Alexander, who was formerly identified as a witness, a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of Eric Graves.

Alexander, 20, was recently transferred from custody in a separate case in Choctaw County after failing to appear at an early July preliminary hearing in the Tulsa case.

Graves, 30, was found shot to death in the Wedgewood Court apartments, 1140 E. 61st St., on March 13. Two others, Alexander and Gabriel Hopson's younger brother Jayden Duane Hopson, were treated at Tulsa hospitals for gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors allege in new affidavits that Alexander's story changed many times in interviews with detectives after Gabriel Hopson and Jayden Hopson were arrested and charged with the crime. Further testimony and evidence support the contention that Alexander was one of the shooters, the affidavits allege.