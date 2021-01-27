Tulsa mother of drowned toddlers convicted of child neglect after plea 'to take responsibility,' prosecutor says

More than eight months after Miracle and Tony Crook walked alone, hand-in-hand toward Mingo Creek, their mother was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the toddlers' deaths.
Donisha Willis, soon to be 25, accepted a plea agreement during a discovery hearing Monday morning. She was sentenced to 15 years in Department of Corrections custody on two counts of child neglect and five years for assault and battery on a Tulsa Police officer, a charge resulting from the investigation. The last five years of each of the neglect sentences are suspended, and the sentences were to run concurrently.
Miracle, 3, and Tony, 2, wandered away from their east Tulsa apartment in late May while Willis, their biological mother, was sleeping. Willis' sister and father had legal guardianship of the children, and the father reportedly left while the three were asleep the morning of May 22.
The children drowned in the creek, and their bodies weren't recovered until days afterward downstream.
Willis was originally charged with second-degree murder in the children's deaths, or, in the alternative, child neglect.
Assistant District Attorney Katie Koljack, who prosecutes Tulsa County crimes against children, said she believes Willis is guilty of second-degree murder. However, she was pleased Willis "decided to take responsibility" in accepting the plea agreement, which offered the counts of child neglect.
In August, a Tulsa County special judge determined that Miracle and Tony were “rightly or wrongly” in Willis’ care when they disappeared. Although her defense argued Willis can be seen on apartment surveillance footage going outside to look for the children after she awoke to their absence, Koljack said it was mere moments of looking up and down the street.
"There were a lot of people that did things wrong" that day, Koljack said, but as the adult left with the children, Willis was responsible for the children's safety regardless if she was their legal guardian.
"The neglect charge isn't so much the kids wandering off," Koljack said. "We know kids can wander off. The really egregious part of this case is that (Willis) spent maybe a total of 30 seconds looking for her two children under the age of 5."
Koljack said any parent knows the feeling of turning around and finding their child has wandered off. But most parents would continue to look for their child until they found them, and if unsuccessful then, to call for help.
“If (Willis) would have done that, those kids could very well be alive today,” Koljack said.
Defense argued that as someone who did not have legal custody of the children, Willis likely reasonably believed they were with another adult. Family members testified to Willis' mental state during the investigation, saying she was not in her right mind when she was uncooperative in helping detectives locate her children, even combative. She tried to escape an interview during the investigation, kicking a detective in the groin in the process.
The children's disappearance set off multi-day search in which the Tulsa community was fully engrossed. Hearts were so stirred, in fact, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin had to ask community members to leave the dangerous rescue and recovery efforts to the trained responders. When rescue and recovery teams later found the bodies, a makeshift memorial grew at the fence opening the children walked through, holding hands, toward the water.
Tulsa County District Judge Dawn Moody also assigned fines of nearly $2,000.
"Donisha and her family are completely heartbroken by the tragic deaths of Miracle and Tony Jr. last year," Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster said. "Both children were deeply loved.
"While the public defender's office was prepared to fully defend her charges, Donisha's plea closes the case."