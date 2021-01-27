Tulsa mother of drowned toddlers convicted of child neglect after plea 'to take responsibility,' prosecutor says

In August, a Tulsa County special judge determined that Miracle and Tony were “rightly or wrongly” in Willis’ care when they disappeared. Although her defense argued Willis can be seen on apartment surveillance footage going outside to look for the children after she awoke to their absence, Koljack said it was mere moments of looking up and down the street.

"There were a lot of people that did things wrong" that day, Koljack said, but as the adult left with the children, Willis was responsible for the children's safety regardless if she was their legal guardian.

"The neglect charge isn't so much the kids wandering off," Koljack said. "We know kids can wander off. The really egregious part of this case is that (Willis) spent maybe a total of 30 seconds looking for her two children under the age of 5."

Koljack said any parent knows the feeling of turning around and finding their child has wandered off. But most parents would continue to look for their child until they found them, and if unsuccessful then, to call for help.