Tulsa men plead guilty to lesser charges in 2020 hotel room homicide
Tulsa men plead guilty to lesser charges in 2020 hotel room homicide

  • Updated
Two Tulsa men avoided a jury trial on Monday with a plea agreement that yielded amended charges in a 2020 hotel homicide case. 

Co-defendants Lamarr Keith Carter Jr. and Michael Lavell Jordan were charged with first-degree murder in the June 13, 2020, shooting death of Leroy White Jr. at the OYO Hotel at 35 N. Sheridan Road. 

White, 38, was known to sell drugs out of a hotel room, and surveillance footage "clearly captured" Carter and Jordan entering and later running from the room the night before White's body was found, with Carter appearing to hold something in the pocket of his shorts as he ran. 

Their jury trial was set to begin Monday, but they entered into plea agreements instead.

After victim impact statements were heard, Carter, 30, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree manslaughter. 

Tulsa County District Judge Sharon Holmes sentenced him to 15 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody, with credit for time served and the last five years suspended. 

He must serve at least 85% of the term and register as a violent offender under the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Registration Act

Jordan, 31, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of accessory after the fact and was sentenced to five years in custody with credit for time served. 

Both had many of their prior criminal convictions struck as part of the agreement and were ordered to pay $750 in fines, according to court records. 

White was the 32nd homicide victim in Tulsa in 2020. In total, 79 people were slain across the city last year. This year, there had been 58 as of Tuesday afternoon. 

Carter, left, and Jordan 

