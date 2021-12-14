Tulsa men plead guilty to lesser charges in 2020 hotel room homicide

Two Tulsa men avoided a jury trial on Monday with a plea agreement that yielded amended charges in a 2020 hotel homicide case.

Co-defendants Lamarr Keith Carter Jr. and Michael Lavell Jordan were charged with first-degree murder in the June 13, 2020, shooting death of Leroy White Jr. at the OYO Hotel at 35 N. Sheridan Road.

White, 38, was known to sell drugs out of a hotel room, and surveillance footage "clearly captured" Carter and Jordan entering and later running from the room the night before White's body was found, with Carter appearing to hold something in the pocket of his shorts as he ran.

Their jury trial was set to begin Monday, but they entered into plea agreements instead.

After victim impact statements were heard, Carter, 30, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Tulsa County District Judge Sharon Holmes sentenced him to 15 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody, with credit for time served and the last five years suspended.