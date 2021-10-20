Tulsa man's guilty plea in multimillion-dollar bank fraud scheme nets 5 to 7 year prison term

Mulder’s poor health and age also factored in reaching a plea, according to the agreement.

A trial would also be “particularly and unusually taxing" for one of the victims in the case, who is more than 20 years older than Mulder, according to the agreement text.

The indictment alleged Mulder developed phony life insurance policies that were used to acquire millions of dollars in loans from banks and investors. Mulder is also accused of obtaining $4.5 million from one investor through a ruse that involved bogus investment opportunities.

While court records indicate Mulder repaid most of his falsely-acquired loans, the plea agreement requires him to make restitution totaling $4.5 million to the one individual, $3.9 million to Firstar Bank, N.A. and $47,080 to BancFirst.

Prosecutors alleged Mulder took money from two individuals all under the guise of investing it for them; instead using it to pay off his personal credit card debt and to help run a coffee shop chain called Kaffe Bona that he and his wife “ran on the side.”

In his plea, Mulder admitted to accepting several checks totaling about $4.5 million between 2000 and 2017 from the one individual under the promise that he would invest the funds on behalf of the man’s special needs son.