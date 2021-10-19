Tulsa man who survived deadly burglary attempt agrees to 18 year prison term

A Tulsa man has admitted to participating in an attempted home burglary in 2019 that resulted in the deaths of both the resident and the robber’s accomplice.

Justin Tymvmapky Harjo, 24, will serve 18 years in federal prison under an agreement with prosecutors filed Friday that called for Harjo to admit to one count of conspiracy to carry, brandish and use a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence within Indian Country.

The agreement still requires judicial approval.

Harjo was initially charged in May 2020 in state court with acting in concert with Chauncey Thomas, 25, while burglarizing Dion Carr’s home in the 4200 block of North Frankfort Avenue the early morning hours of May 23, 2019.

Harjo’s case was transferred to federal court in March after jurisdictional concerns were raised.

A federal grand jury indicted Harjo on April 7 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma on first-degree felony murder in Indian Country.

Prosecutors filed a reduced felony charge Sept. 21 against Harjo alleging conspiracy to carry, brandish and use a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in Indian Country.