Tulsa man to join wife in prison after admitting to seeking bogus COVID-19 business loans

A Tulsa man who earlier admitted to committing bank fraud and identity theft as part of a scam to obtain over $5 million in bogus COVID-19 small-business loans was sentenced to prison Friday.
U.S. District Judge Clair Eagan, during a hearing in Tulsa federal court, ordered Ibanga Etuk, 41, to serve four years in prison.
Etuk will join his wife, Teosha Etuk, 33, in prison after the pair and another man were linked by authorities to fraudulent applications for over $5 million in small-business Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Ibanga Etuk also agreed to be deported after serving his prison time, according to court records.
The couple, along with Olusola Ojo, 42, of Owasso, were named in a series of grand jury indictments dating back to July 2020 that alleged bank fraud, identity theft and related crimes.
The grand jury alleged that the Etuks created 12 fictitious business entities so that they could fraudulently apply for PPP loans.
Of the multiple applications submitted to 10 different banks, the Etuks received nearly $1 million of the $5 million-plus in loan funds sought, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Ibanga Etuk, who also is known by the first name “Mark,” wrote in a memo to Eagan that he knew what he was doing was illegal, but he blamed his actions in part on desperation caused by the pandemic.
“I was cognizant of my wrongdoing the minute I did it,” Etuk wrote. “However, the string of bad luck, desperation and the anxiety brought on by the current pandemic led me to make an innocent mistake.”
In addition to the prison term, Ibanga Etuk must also serve five years of supervised post-custody supervision and pay $168,000 in restitution.
Etuk’s wife, Teosha Etuk, who is also known as Teosha Waters, was sentenced July 20 to serve 12 months and one day in prison after admitting to lying about the number of people employed, payroll expenditures and taxes paid when seeking a PPP loan from a bank in April 2020.
In addition to the prison time, she was also ordered to pay First Liberty Bank in Oklahoma City $150,000 in restitution.
Ojo's case is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 20.