Tulsa man to join wife in prison after admitting to seeking bogus COVID-19 business loans

A Tulsa man who earlier admitted to committing bank fraud and identity theft as part of a scam to obtain over $5 million in bogus COVID-19 small-business loans was sentenced to prison Friday.

U.S. District Judge Clair Eagan, during a hearing in Tulsa federal court, ordered Ibanga Etuk, 41, to serve four years in prison.

Etuk will join his wife, Teosha Etuk, 33, in prison after the pair and another man were linked by authorities to fraudulent applications for over $5 million in small-business Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Ibanga Etuk also agreed to be deported after serving his prison time, according to court records.

The couple, along with Olusola Ojo, 42, of Owasso, were named in a series of grand jury indictments dating back to July 2020 that alleged bank fraud, identity theft and related crimes.

The grand jury alleged that the Etuks created 12 fictitious business entities so that they could fraudulently apply for PPP loans.

Of the multiple applications submitted to 10 different banks, the Etuks received nearly $1 million of the $5 million-plus in loan funds sought, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.