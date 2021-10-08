Tulsa man sought in mother's death fatally shoots himself in front of police

Carmichael apparently was an avid hiker and was more familiar than most with the area, and he used his knowledge of the terrain to escape, Watkins said.

Officers established a large perimeter with assistance from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Sand Springs Police Department and Berryhill Fire Department and continued searching with the helicopter and K-9 Unit for several hours.

Because they knew whom they were tracking, when responders reached a point where radio communication was unreliable, which posed a safety issue in the dark of night, they suspended the effort until the morning, Watkins said.

The department alerted the public to the situation and continued searching on Thursday. About 12:30 a.m. Friday, TPD's Fugitive Warrants Unit found Carmichael driving a flatbed truck in the 3300 block of Southwest Boulevard.

Carmichael refused to pull over when police turned on their emergency lights, and he led them on yet another pursuit — albeit low-speed due to the truck's limited ability — but this time he led them to the home where the investigation began.

Once there, Carmichael reportedly ran from the truck to the front of his mother's home and shot himself in the head.