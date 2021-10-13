Tulsa man sentenced to prison in 2019 shooting death

A Tulsa man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 200 months, more than 16 years, in federal prison after he pleaded guilty earlier to fatally shooting a man in 2019.

Jerod DeWayne Goolsby, 26, admitted in June to shooting Kendale Wright, 23, in the neck and right buttock July 2, 2019 at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of East 21st Place after a day of drinking led to fighting.

A plea agreement with prosecutors, which dropped first-degree murder charges in lieu of second-degree murder charges, called for a judge to sentence Goolsby to a prison term between 188 and 262 months. Goolsby had faced life in prison.

An attorney for Goolsby urged U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentence his client at the low end of the 188 months to 262 months range.

In support of a sentence at the low end of the sentencing range, Eagan was reminded that Goolsby suffers from “severe mental illness,” has no criminal history, has a history of lawful and productive employment and has a history of caring for other family members, especially the elderly, his attorney argued.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa argued that Goolsby be sentenced at the top end of the sentencing range for what was described as a “tragic killing.”