Tulsa man sentenced to 24 years in police officers' shooting role; son, widow of officer speak

A Tulsa County judge imposed a 24-year prison sentence Monday against a man for his role as an accessory in the shootings of two police officers last year, saying in support of his decision that the man’s cooperation with authorities only appeared to come about once an attorney intervened.
Jurors found Matthew Hall guilty of two counts of being an accessory to a felony — namely, shooting with intent to kill — and recommended he spend 12 years in prison for aiding David Ware after Ware shot Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
In opting to impose consecutive rather than concurrent sentencing, District Judge William Musseman said that evidence showed “Two police officers serving the community found themselves on the street riddled with bullets” while Hall continuously prioritized his and Ware’s well-being instead.
Zarkeshan survived and has since returned to work after undergoing more than three months of rehabilitation out-of-state. Johnson died June 30, a day after the shootings during a traffic stop Zarkeshan initiated early June 29 in east Tulsa.
“Hours later when he’s caught by police, he continues to choose Ware,” Musseman said, referencing Hall’s initial comments distancing himself from what occurred. Though Hall provided detectives information on the whereabouts of at least part of the weapon used in the shootings, Musseman said, “All of the things Mr. Hall did that were worthy of consideration (for leniency) were (defense attorney) Mr. (Brian) Martin’s idea.”
Martin unsuccessfully requested for Musseman to dismiss one of the two counts, arguing the conduct in question constitutes a single act of aiding Ware after the shootings. He was also present during at least one of Hall’s conversations with investigators after his arrest during which Hall disclosed where he had attempted to hide the gun after dismantling it.
But District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler countered that the state leveled accusations Hall drove Ware away after the shootings and also helped dispose of the gun Ware used that day. He contended, and Musseman agreed, those two behaviors were separate because Hall’s efforts to hide the weapon took place after the two drove to Hall’s residence in Broken Arrow and after Ware got another ride from there back to Tulsa.
“Craig Johnson was my dad, and on June 30 that all changed,” said one of Johnson’s two sons, speaking fast as he read a victim impact statement from the witness stand. Of Hall, Johnson’s son said he “made one of the biggest mistakes ever. He assisted a murderer.”
The boy said he was sad that Johnson is no longer around to play Legos with him or listen to their favorite music together, telling the court he missed Johnson’s kindness and sense of humor.
“Would Ware still have shot them at all if Hall hadn’t been there?” asked Johnson’s widow, Kristi Johnson, of the incident. She later said in her victim impact statement that Hall “chose to be a part of this” when he went to the site of the traffic stop at Ware’s request, and that could “never serve enough time in prison” for his actions.
“He will always be part of the reason Craig was killed,” Kristi Johnson said. Prosecutors suggested during closing arguments of Hall’s trial that Hall’s presence at the scene distracted Johnson and Zarkeshan long enough to give Ware time to harm them, as at least one of them had to direct their attention to Zarkeshan to tell him to keep his distance from the traffic stop.
“All that conduct is reprehensible. All that conduct deserves to be punished,” Kunzweiler said Monday.
Martin, though, said after the sentencing that the terms imposed against Hall are in essence a double punishment for what he views is a single course of conduct. He contended the argument for consecutive sentencing was based on an “appeal to emotion” rather than legal precedent and said he plans to contest the decision with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
However, prosecutors asserted Hall helping Ware flee the scene and later disposing of the gun were “very distinct choices” even though they occurred within the same calendar day.
“Although it was one continuous longer act, it was just one act of assisting Mr. Ware,” Martin said of the charges. “In this particular case, I believe Judge Musseman is absolutely inaccurate.”