Tulsa man sentenced to 24 years in police officers' shooting role; son of officer speaks

Martin unsuccessfully requested for Musseman to impose concurrent sentencing, arguing the conduct in question constitutes a single act of aiding Ware after the shootings. He was also present during at least one of Hall's conversations with investigators after his arrest during which he disclosed where he had attempted to hide the gun after dismantling it.

But District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler countered that the state leveled accusations Hall drove Ware away after the shootings and also helped dispose of the gun Ware used that day. He contended, and Musseman agreed, those two behaviors were separate because Hall's efforts to hide the weapon took place after the two drove to Hall's residence in Broken Arrow and after Ware got another ride from there back to Tulsa.

"Craig Johnson was my dad, and on June 30 that all changed," said one of Johnson's two sons, speaking fast as he read a victim impact statement from the witness stand. Of Hall, Johnson's son said he "made one of the biggest mistakes ever. He assisted a murderer."

The boy said he was sad that Johnson is no longer around to play Legos with him or listen to their favorite music together, telling the court he missed Johnson's kindness and sense of humor.