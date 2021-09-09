Tulsa man sentenced to 10 year prison term after admitting to 2020 fatal shooting

A Tulsa man was sentenced Thursday to federal prison after he pleaded guilty earlier to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell signed off on a plea deal between prosecutors and Carl John Irons Jr., which called for the 20-year-old to serve 10 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of Jeremiah Morris, 16.

“An illegal gun sale ended in tragedy when a 16-year-old was killed in an exchange of gunfire,” said acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Too many families have lost children to gun violence. These shootings are a waste of young lives. My thoughts are with this family as they continue to grieve the loss of this young man.”

The two were in a brief shootout on Feb. 4, 2020, outside the Meadowbrook Apartments, 444 S. Mingo Road, with Morris dying four days later after being shot in the head and torso.

Irons, in his written plea, admitted to shooting Morris during an “illegal firearm sale” at the complex.

Irons claimed he shot Morris after “a conflict arose” between his group and Morris’ group.

Police at the time claimed that Irons and others met to sell a handgun and that Irons tried to steal the weapon from Morris, prompting the exchange of gunfire.