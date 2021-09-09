Tulsa man sentenced to 10 year prison term after admitting to 2020 fatal shooting

A Tulsa man was sentenced Thursday to federal prison after he pleaded guilty earlier to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell signed off on a plea deal between prosecutors and Carl John Irons Jr., which called for the 20-year-old to serve 10 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of Jeremiah Morris, 16.
“An illegal gun sale ended in tragedy when a 16-year-old was killed in an exchange of gunfire,” said acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Too many families have lost children to gun violence. These shootings are a waste of young lives. My thoughts are with this family as they continue to grieve the loss of this young man.”
The two were in a brief shootout on Feb. 4, 2020, outside the Meadowbrook Apartments, 444 S. Mingo Road, with Morris dying four days later after being shot in the head and torso.
Irons, in his written plea, admitted to shooting Morris during an “illegal firearm sale” at the complex.
Irons claimed he shot Morris after “a conflict arose” between his group and Morris’ group.
Police at the time claimed that Irons and others met to sell a handgun and that Irons tried to steal the weapon from Morris, prompting the exchange of gunfire.
Irons was initially charged in state court with second-degree murder. Those charges were dropped and refiled in Tulsa federal court after the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling in July 2020.
The ruling overturned a life-without-parole sentence for Jimcy McGirt after finding that Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation’s 1860s-era reservation, whose boundaries included much of Tulsa.
Irons’ case was moved to federal court because Morris was a member of the Cherokee Nation at the time and the crime occurred within Indian Country.
Irons agreed to the plea deal on June 9, six days after prosecutors reduced the charge to voluntary manslaughter.
Morris in 2018 was ordered to serve a 10-year term in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs after pleading guilty to shooting with intent to kill.
In May 2019, he was released from the OJA custody and ordered to serve a five-year deferred sentence. State prosecutors have since filed paperwork to revoke Irons’ deferred sentence, court records show.