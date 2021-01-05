Tulsa man sentenced on federal charges in July 2019 bank robberies

A Tulsa man was sentenced Tuesday on federal charges stemming from two bank robberies in July 2019.

Thomas Lawrence Dean, 52, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release after having pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery using a dangerous weapon, conveying false information on hoaxes and being a felon in possession of a .38-caliber revolver with ammunition.

Dean admitted to robbing an International Bank of Commerce on July 1, 2019, while in disguise and carrying a black bag with "an apparatus that looked like an explosive device," according to court records.

After reportedly passing a note to the teller indicating he was armed and carrying a bomb while demanding money, Dean left with $500 before discarding two BB guns and a fake explosive device.

A second robbery 9 days later, Dean passed a similar note threatening "a killing spree" to an Arvest Bank teller before fleeing with $1,250. Tulsa police later located Dean after the second robbery.