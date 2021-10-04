Tulsa man sentenced in 2019 shooting death

A Tulsa man was sentenced in federal court Monday for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced.

Anthony Drake Ahaisse, 31, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting Gregory Collins, 24, which Ahaisse in June admitted to doing on March 23, 2019, at a residence in the 4800 block of South Elwood Avenue.

Ahaisse pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on June 15.

"I am thankful to the team of agents, officers and federal prosecutors whose work led to Ahaisse’s conviction and sentence,” Johnson said in a press release. “This malicious crime has forever changed the lives of the victim’s family. I hope today’s sentence will bring some form of closure to his friends and family as they continue in the healing process.”

Ahaisse admitted to killing Collins on March 23, 2019, just after midnight.