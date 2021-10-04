Tulsa man sentenced in 2019 shooting death

A Tulsa man was sentenced in federal court Monday for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced.
Anthony Drake Ahaisse, 31, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting Gregory Collins, 24, which Ahaisse in June admitted to doing on March 23, 2019, at a residence in the 4800 block of South Elwood Avenue.
Ahaisse pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on June 15.
"I am thankful to the team of agents, officers and federal prosecutors whose work led to Ahaisse’s conviction and sentence,” Johnson said in a press release. “This malicious crime has forever changed the lives of the victim’s family. I hope today’s sentence will bring some form of closure to his friends and family as they continue in the healing process.”
Ahaisse admitted to killing Collins on March 23, 2019, just after midnight.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, a witness reported that Collins heard a loud noise outside the home and went to investigate. He then ran back to a bedroom and tried to hide under the bed. The witness then saw Ahaisse enter the room and shoot twice under the bed, striking the victim.
About 12:30 a.m., a Tulsa police officer saw a white pickup traveling at a high speed, according to the news release. After a pursuit, the driver, Ahaisse, was taken into custody.
The officer observed blood on Ahaisse's clothing and discovered a loaded Glock 22 and a shotgun in the vehicle. The Glock was later found to match the ballistics from the crime scene, according to the news release.
Ahaisse, a member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, was indicted by a federal grand jury after he successfully argued that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him in light of the Supreme Court’s McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling in 2020.
Before shooting Collins, Ahaisse had served time in prison for his part as an accessory in the 2009 shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011 after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Tevin Mathies.