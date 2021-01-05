Tulsa man sentenced for July 2019 bank robberies

A Tulsa man was sentenced Tuesday on federal charges stemming from two bank robberies in July 2019.

Thomas Lawrence Dean, 52, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to two counts of bank robbery using a dangerous weapon, conveying false information on hoaxes and being a felon in possession of a .38-caliber revolver with ammunition.

Dean admitted to robbing an International Bank of Commerce on July 1, 2019, while in disguise and carrying a black bag with "an apparatus that looked like an explosive device," according to court records.

After reportedly passing a note to the teller indicating he was armed and carrying a bomb while demanding money, Dean left with $500 before discarding two BB guns and a fake explosive device.

A second robbery nine days later, Dean passed a similar note threatening "a killing spree" to an Arvest Bank teller before fleeing with $1,250. Tulsa police located Dean after the second robbery.