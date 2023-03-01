After a Tulsa man admitted he failed to report a murder and lied to police when questioned, he received a sentence of time already served in connection with the fatal 2020 shooting of another man.

The sentence comes after both prosecutors and Stephon J. Thompson signed off on a plea agreement Nov. 9 in Tulsa federal court that called for him to plead guilty to one count of misprision of felony in exchange for the stipulated time served sentence.

Thompson, 39, had originally faced first-degree murder charges in both state and federal court in connection with the fatal Oct. 14, 2020, shooting of Lionell Rivers, 52, at Rivers’ home in the 200 block of East 52nd Street.

Police arrested both Thompson and Clarence Holmes, 40, the day after Rivers was found dead in his garage from two gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach area.

Tulsa County prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges against both Thompson and Rivers in connection with Rivers’ death.

But Thompson’s state charges were dropped March 15, 2021, and refiled in federal court after it was determined he was a member of a tribal nation and the case met the filing requirements under the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark McGirt decision.

A federal grand jury charged Thompson on April 7, 2021, with one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country and one count of causing death by using and discharging a firearm.

Federal prosecutors in July filed a reduced charge of misprision of felony in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. Thompson was released from federal custody on April 7, records show.

Meanwhile, Thompson’s co-defendant, Holmes, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 in Tulsa County District Court to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter in exchange for a five-year prison term in his state case.

One day later, Thompson pleaded guilty in federal court to misprision of felony.

In his plea, Thompson admitted to traveling with Holmes to Rivers’ home about selling some car rims.

“While there Clarence Holmes shot and killed Lionel Rivers,” Thompson wrote. “I did not report this to the police and in fact lied to the police when they questioned me about the murder.”

The charge carried a maximum statutory sentence of not more than three years imprisonment and a fine of not more than $250,000.

Thompson was initially jailed on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant Oct. 15, 2020, after a police began surveilling a neighboring home believed to be Holmes’ residence.

Thompson initially told police that he was at his girlfriend’s home the evening Rivers was shot, according to a court affidavit filed in relation to an arrest warrant request.

But after reviewing Thompson’s phone records, police determined he was lying.

While interviewing Thompson a second time, he told investigators that he drove Holmes in his girlfriend’s car to Rivers’ home the evening of Oct. 14, 2020.

While there to look at Rivers’ rims, Thompson said he left Holmes and Rivers in the garage, who then began arguing.

Thompson told police he then heard two gunshots before he and Holmes left the residence about 10 minutes later.

