Tulsa man pleads to lessor federal charge in 2019 shooting death

A Tulsa man with ties to two murders pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in 2019 after prosecutors filed a lesser charge on Monday.

Anthony Drake Ahaisse, who turns 31 years old Wednesday, admitted to shooting Gregory Collins, 24, on March 23, 2019, at a residence in the 4800 block of South Elwood Avenue.

Ahaisse’s plea agreement, which still requires judicial approval, calls for him to serve a 35-year-prison term in exchange for admitting to second-degree murder in Indian Country. The charge carried a maximum prison term of life in prison.

“Defendant Anthony Ahaisse was enraged and acted callously when he pulled the trigger and took Gregory Collins’ life in 2019,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “This murder case is heartbreaking, and my thoughts today are with Mr. Collins’ friends and loved ones. I am thankful for the joint investigative and prosecutorial work of the Tulsa Police Department, FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dennis Fries and Rick Cella that helped ensure Ahaisse was brought to justice.”