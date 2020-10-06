Tulsa man pleads guilty to robbing two banks in July 2019

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges related to two bank robberies last year in which he claimed to have a bomb, firearms or both before leaving with money.

Thomas Lawrence Dean pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery using a dangerous weapon, conveying false information on hoaxes and being a felon in possession of a .38-caliber revolver with ammunition.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a news release issued Monday evening that Dean and the federal government agreed to a sentence of 12 years in prison, but a judge will make the final ruling at a hearing in January.

Records indicate that Dean admitted robbing a bank on July 1, 2019, while in disguise and carrying a black bag with "an apparatus that looked like an explosive device."

Court documents say Dean approached a teller and handed her a note informing her that he had a bomb and a gun while demanding money, enabling him to leave with $500 before discarding what turned out to be two BB guns and a fake explosive device.

Nine days later, Dean was arrested in connection with the robbery of another bank. The robber got away with $1,250 after handing a teller a note saying he had a gun and writing, "This is a robbery … don't make this a killing spree."