Tulsa man pleads guilty to possessing heroin, fentanyl, meth with intent to distribute

A Tulsa man could face decades in federal prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to possessing controlled substances—among them heroin, fentanyl and meth—with the intent to distribute.
Shane Wright, 44, pleaded guilty to five counts of drug charges on Thursday, nearly four months after law enforcement agents intercepted a package containing more than a kilo of heroin that led them to his front step.
His sentencing is scheduled for April 7.
“Heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine are quite the trifecta of addiction and death to be trafficking," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a news release. "Shane Wright brought these illicit narcotics to Northern Oklahoma and now he is facing the consequences. I appreciate the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and local law enforcement for their vigilance to keep dangerous drugs off our streets.”
A Customs and Border Protection officer noted some anomalies while x-raying a FedEx package heading from Mexico to Shane Wright's Tulsa address in September 2020, and a K-9 unit determined the package contained 1.84 kilos of heroin, according to the release.
Tulsa Police identified Wright as a known narcotics courier, and five days later, an officer from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs knocked on Wright's door as a FedEx delivery driver to have him sign for the package, the contents of which had been replaced.
Once Wright signed, a search warrant found $6,975 of cash in a lock box at his residence, along with heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, unidentified white pills and a digital scale.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations also conducted the investigation, the release states.
“Our special agents and dedicated support staff at HSI Tulsa are relentlessly committed to protecting the communities we serve from dangerous drug traffickers and their cohorts,” said Ryan Spradlin, special agent in charge of HSI Dallas, in the release. “We will continue working with our valued law enforcement partners to bring to justice those involved in the illicit drug trade.”
Federal possession with intent to distribute charges carry five to ten year mandatory minimum sentences and 40-year to life maximum sentences. The charge of maintaining a drug-involved premises caps at 20-year maximum.
Penalties can be increased if a defendant has a prior felony drug conviction or is a career offender, denoted by two or more felony drug offenses or violent crimes.
Wright was on probation for four drug possession and distribution convictions stemming from two Tulsa County cases in 2016 and 2017 at the time of his arrest, according to online Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.