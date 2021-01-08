Tulsa man pleads guilty to possessing heroin, fentanyl, meth with intent to distribute

A Tulsa man could face decades in federal prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to possessing controlled substances—among them heroin, fentanyl and meth—with the intent to distribute.

Shane Wright, 44, pleaded guilty to five counts of drug charges on Thursday, nearly four months after law enforcement agents intercepted a package containing more than a kilo of heroin that led them to his front step.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 7.

“Heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine are quite the trifecta of addiction and death to be trafficking," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a news release. "Shane Wright brought these illicit narcotics to Northern Oklahoma and now he is facing the consequences. I appreciate the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and local law enforcement for their vigilance to keep dangerous drugs off our streets.”

A Customs and Border Protection officer noted some anomalies while x-raying a FedEx package heading from Mexico to Shane Wright's Tulsa address in September 2020, and a K-9 unit determined the package contained 1.84 kilos of heroin, according to the release.