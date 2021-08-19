Tulsa man pleads guilty to making threats against President Biden, Congress

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to threatening to kill President Joe Biden and other members of Congress.

John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, admitted to sending emails containing the threats in May and June to a local television station.

“This office and our federal law enforcement partners take seriously any online threats made against the President and members of Congress,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I appreciate the staff at Newson6 for reporting John Ahrens’ threatening emails. It is their action along with the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick, the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, and OSBI that ensured Mr. Ahrens was held accountable today in federal court.”

Ahrens was arrested on a FBI criminal complaint June 18, according to court records.

The arrest came one day after a Tulsa TV station notified the FBI that it had been receiving the threatening emails over the past month, according to court records.