Tulsa man pleads guilty to making threats against President Biden, Congress members' children

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to threatening to kill President Joe Biden and the children of members of Congress.

John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, admitted to sending emails containing the threats in May and June to a local television station.

“This office and our federal law enforcement partners take seriously any online threats made against the President and members of Congress,” Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said.

Ahrens was arrested on an FBI criminal complaint June 18, according to court records.

The arrest came one day after KOTV staff notified the FBI that the station had been receiving the threatening emails over the past month, according to court records.

“I appreciate the staff at Newson6 for reporting John Ahrens’ threatening emails," Johnson said. "It is their action along with the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick, the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, and OSBI that ensured Mr. Ahrens was held accountable today in federal court.”