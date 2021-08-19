Tulsa man pleads guilty to making threats against President Biden, Congress members' children

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to threatening to kill President Joe Biden and the children of members of Congress.
John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, admitted to sending emails containing the threats in May and June to a local television station.
“This office and our federal law enforcement partners take seriously any online threats made against the President and members of Congress,” Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said.
Ahrens was arrested on an FBI criminal complaint June 18, according to court records.
The arrest came one day after KOTV staff notified the FBI that the station had been receiving the threatening emails over the past month, according to court records.
“I appreciate the staff at Newson6 for reporting John Ahrens’ threatening emails," Johnson said. "It is their action along with the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick, the U.S. Secret Service, FBI, and OSBI that ensured Mr. Ahrens was held accountable today in federal court.”
A federal complaint filed in connection with Ahrens’ arrest alleges that he sent an email May 10 to the television station that read: “Please go to my Facebook page and read what I sent to the men of the United States Congress. They have less than 48 hours to hand over my money or their children will start dying all over the country … I’m going to kill their children using the same law as the Government used to force our families on to the Trail of Tears.”
In a June 10-dated email sent to the station, the writer stated: “I just sent a ultimatum to the White House. They will hand … Joseph Biden over for Judicial Proceedings. Otherwise, America is going to get to see a sitting president get his head blown off right in front of them.”
A grand jury on July 7 indicted Ahrens on one count of threatening the president of the United States and two counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure.
Ahrens is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 22.