Tulsa man pleads guilty to lesser federal charge in 2019 shooting death

State prosecutors initially had charged Ahaisse with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, endangering others while eluding police and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

The McGirt ruling found that since Congress had never disestablished the 1860s-era Muscogee Nation reservation, the state did not have jurisdiction to try American Indians for major crimes occurring within the reservation.

The federal indictment charged Ahaisse with three counts: first-degree murder in Indian Country, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm and ammunition while a felon in connection with the shooting of Collins.

But federal prosecutors filed a felony information on Monday charging him with second-degree murder in Indian Country, a move that usually accompanies a plea agreement and the later dismissal of the original charges.

Collins’ girlfriend, who was with Collins at the time, told police that Ahaisse forced open the door to Collins’ residence and shot him several times before fleeing.

Before shooting Collins, Ahaisse had served time in prison for his part in the 2009 shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.