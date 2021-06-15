Tulsa man pleads guilty to lesser federal charge in 2019 shooting death

A Tulsa man with ties to two murders pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in 2019.
Anthony Drake Ahaisse, who turns 31 years old Wednesday, admitted to shooting Gregory Collins, 24, on March 23, 2019, at a residence in the 4800 block of South Elwood Avenue.
Ahaisse’s plea agreement, which still requires judicial approval, calls for him to serve a 35-year-prison term in exchange for admitting to second-degree murder in Indian Country. The charge carries a maximum prison term of life in prison.
“Defendant Anthony Ahaisse was enraged and acted callously when he pulled the trigger and took Gregory Collins’ life in 2019,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “This murder case is heartbreaking, and my thoughts today are with Mr. Collins’ friends and loved ones.
"I am thankful for the joint investigative and prosecutorial work of the Tulsa Police Department, FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dennis Fries and Rick Cella that helped ensure Ahaisse was brought to justice.”
Ahaisse, a member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, was indicted by a federal grand jury Aug. 4 after he successfully argued that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him in light of the Supreme Court’s McGirt vs. Oklahoma ruling in 2020.
State prosecutors initially had charged Ahaisse with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, endangering others while eluding police and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
The McGirt ruling found that since Congress had never disestablished the 1860s-era Muscogee Nation reservation, the state did not have jurisdiction to try American Indians for major crimes occurring within the reservation.
The federal indictment charged Ahaisse with three counts: first-degree murder in Indian Country, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm and ammunition while a felon in connection with the shooting of Collins.
But federal prosecutors filed a felony information on Monday charging him with second-degree murder in Indian Country, a move that usually accompanies a plea agreement and the later dismissal of the original charges.
Collins’ girlfriend, who was with Collins at the time, told police that Ahaisse forced open the door to Collins’ residence and shot him several times before fleeing.
Before shooting Collins, Ahaisse had served time in prison for his part in the 2009 shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.
Ahaisse was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011 after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Tevin Mathies.
In that case, co-defendant Jeffrey Curtis Proctor received a 40-year prison term after he admitted in 2011 to firing a shot that killed Mathies at an apartment complex near 31st Street and U.S. 169.
Proctor, a member of the Muscogee Nation, also has successfully challenged his state conviction on McGirt grounds.
Tulsa County District Judge Tracy Priddy on April 8 granted Proctor’s application for post-conviction relief on jurisdictional grounds, according to court records. He remains in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody.
Federal prosecutors charged Proctor May 24 with first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with Mathies' death.
Ahaisse, meanwhile, has not challenged his convictions related to the 2009 homicide.