Tulsa man pleads guilty to lesser charge in crossbow killing of longtime friend

A Tulsa man recently pleaded guilty to an amended charge in the 2020 crossbow killing of his longtime friend.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Jered Ryan Lee was convicted of manslaughter on Monday and avoided trial in Tulsa County District Court in the death of his friend of 20 years, John Preston Woodward.

The two last met April 6, 2020, when Lee brought a crossbow to Woodward's house in east Tulsa.

A semi-conscious Woodward recounted the shooting to a family member after-the-fact while the crossbow's bolt was still lodged in his head, according to court documents.

Woodward said he was in the front passenger seat of Lee's car when Lee instructed him to look to the side and accused him of raping Lee's mother before shooting him with the crossbow. He said Lee also tried to prevent him from getting out of the vehicle, court documents state.

Woodward, 36, died of his injuries three days later.