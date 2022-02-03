Tulsa man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Monday in Tulsa County District Court to four counts of possession of child pornography, Tulsa police said in a news release.

Antonio Martinez-Mejia, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody.

He was arrested Sept. 16 by the Tulsa Police Department's Cybercrimes Unit after a three-month investigation after someone uploaded child pornography to cloud storage accounts, police said.

Google reported the uploads to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which contacted the Tulsa police.

Detectives discovered that the accounts belonged to Martinez-Mejia, who confessed to having produced the child pornography by recording himself molesting a child, police said.

Detectives recovered more than 500 photos and videos of child pornography in Martinez-Mejia's possession.

"This case highlights the importance of these kinds of investigations in combating the sexual exploitation of children," police said in the news release.

