Tulsa man pleads guilty to causing infant's head injury
Tulsa man pleads guilty to causing infant's head injury

  • Updated
Chadwick Andre Young

A Tulsa man who caused his girlfriend to drop her infant child during an assault in 2019 pleaded guilty to a federal charge of child abuse in Indian Country on Wednesday. 

Chadwick Andre Young, 34, was angry at his girlfriend and children for leaving their apartment to walk to a nearby grocery store on Aug. 3, 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma. 

He met the woman when she returned and began punching her as she was holding an infant. She fell to the ground and dropped the child, who struck his head on the pavement. 

Young fled the scene and happened to be stopped by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper. He was charged in Tulsa County District Court with second-offense DUI, speeding, transporting an open container, no driver's license and unsafe lane use. He entered a nolo contendere plea in February and was sentenced to four years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody followed by nine months of probationary supervision. 

Young's infant victim, a citizen of the Muscogee Nation, was rushed into surgery at a hospital and later recovered. 

The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation into the child abuse.

Young's federal sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

