Tulsa man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of homeless man

A Tulsa man charged in a fatal shooting of a homeless man last summer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday in exchange for a 20-year prison term.

Brandon Jordan Lancaste, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the Aug. 13 shooting of Keith Joseph Brown, 44.

Brown was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head about 5 a.m. at the Sonic Drive-In near 11th Street and Garnett Road.

Police arrested Lancaste and Kaleb Carter, 21, in connection with the death.

Lancaste was charged in federal court because he is a Choctaw citizen.

Carter, meanwhile, still faces one count of first-degree murder in Tulsa County District Court.

Carter told investigators that a female acquaintance had given them a ride to the area of 11th and Garnett and then, after she saw Brown at the Sonic, asked the two to “rough up” Brown because he owed her money for drugs.

Carter also told investigators that after the woman dropped Lancaste and him off, the two put on ski masks and walked to where Brown was sitting, according to court documents.

Carter said Lancaste hit Brown in the head with a handgun, which discharged, with the bullet striking Brown in the back of his head.

The two men then ran back to the woman, and the three fled in the woman’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Police arrested the two days later after identifying the owner of the vehicle and speaking with her, according to court documents.

Lancaste declined to speak to investigators. He faced a life prison term had he been convicted without the plea agreement.

As part of the plea agreement with Lancaste, prosecutors agreed to drop a count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

A judge will decide later whether to accept Lancaste’s plea agreement with prosecutors.

