Tulsa man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of homeless man

Carter, meanwhile, still faces one count of first-degree murder in Tulsa County District Court.
Carter told investigators that a female acquaintance had given them a ride to the area of 11th and Garnett and then, after she saw Brown at the Sonic, asked the two to “rough up” Brown because he owed her money for drugs.
Carter also told investigators that after the woman dropped Lancaste and him off, the two put on ski masks and walked to where Brown was sitting, according to court documents.
Carter said Lancaste hit Brown in the head with a handgun, which discharged, with the bullet striking Brown in the back of his head.
The two men then ran back to the woman, and the three fled in the woman’s vehicle, according to court documents.
Police arrested the two days later after identifying the owner of the vehicle and speaking with her, according to court documents.
Lancaste declined to speak to investigators. He faced a life prison term had he been convicted without the plea agreement.
As part of the plea agreement with Lancaste, prosecutors agreed to drop a count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
A judge will decide later whether to accept Lancaste’s plea agreement with prosecutors.
Staff Writer Curtis Killman’s most memorable stories of 2022
Left out of the labor force: Oklahoma working on obstacles to employment
Feds decline more than 5,800 criminal cases since McGirt ruling
Number of poor-condition rural bridges drags down Oklahoma's ranking overall
Teen's case goes dark in federal court system after crash that killed two in east Tulsa
Bizarre dog killing exposes limits to cross-deputization agreements in wake of McGirt ruling
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
I'm a member of the Projects Team with an emphasis on database analysis. I also cover federal court news, maintain the Tulsa World database page and develop online interactive graphics. Phone: 918-581-8471
“That was a big bust. But as far as seeing a decline in converters (sales), nah, we are not even close to seeing a decline in them,” said an employee of a business that sells replacement catalytic converters to repair shops.
Officers responded to the Autumn Ridge Apartments at 8100 E. 19th St. after an 11-year-old child ran to the QuikTrip at 8105 E. 21st St. on Friday and told employees that a man had a pistol and had threatened to kill their family.