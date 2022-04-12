Tulsa man pleads guilty in car lot sales fraud

A Tulsa man admitted Tuesday to one count of wire fraud as part of a scheme to defraud a Bartlesville auto dealership where he worked at the time.

William Ray Turner, 31, admitted in Tulsa federal court that he used another person’s identity without their permission to submit a loan application for a vehicle that was later transferred to someone else, who made payments to Turner.

Turner also admitted to receiving a commission for the sale of the 2019 Kia Sorento, which cost nearly $33,000.

“William Turner exploited his position when he stole an identity and used it to submit a false loan application for the purchase of a vehicle,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “He then illegally profited from the crime by receiving a commission and selling the SUV to a personal acquaintance.

“This U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to fully prosecuting white-collar criminals, like Turner, who defraud employers and the banking system.”

In October, a grand jury named Turner in a 27-count indictment that alleged multiple counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The indictment alleged Turner, while working at the dealership, used the stolen identification of others across the U.S. to fraudulently purchase 27 vehicles at a cost of $1.2 million.

Turner worked at the dealership, Patriot Chevrolet, from about May 2019 to February 2021, according to court records. Restitution to the dealership will be required with the amount to be determined at sentencing.

The maximum statutory sentence is 20 years of imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000 or twice the pecuniary gain or loss caused by Turner’s actions.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining counts at sentencing, should the judge accept the plea agreement.

