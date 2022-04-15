Tulsa man pleads guilty in bank fraud scheme

A Tulsa man facing 10 counts of bank fraud pleaded guilty Friday in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Shane Michael Hannaford, 40, admitted to one count of the 10-count indictment made public March 24, 2021, in Tulsa federal court.

In his plea, he admitted that he had no intention of repaying a $125,000 loan given to a company he owned and controlled in 2012 by another man to finance construction for a Bartlesville church.

The 10-count indictment alleged that Hannaford planned and executed multiple schemes to defraud investors and their banks of approximately $607,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The single bank fraud count to which Hannaford admitted guilt alleged that he never repaid the $125,000 principal, or the $30,000 fixed-interest amount, by Dec. 31, 2012, as called for in the terms of the loan.

The plea agreement calls for Hannaford to make a to-be-determined amount of restitution to the company associated with the church construction loan, as well as to six other individuals and a title and escrow company, who were associated with the remaining bank fraud counts.

In the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining nine counts of the original indictment at sentencing.

