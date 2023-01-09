Tulsa man pleads guilty in 2020 homicide case

A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty in a 2020 homicide case, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Bradley Bales, 36, was arrested June 15, 2020, by U.S. Marshals Task Force and OSBI agents in connection with the murder of 55-year-old Burt Kutt, the release reads.

Officers discovered Kutt's body during a welfare check June 8, 2020; the release states Kutt was found in the garage of his home in the 18000 block of East Archer Street in Catoosa.

The remains were reportedly burned beyond recognition, but authorities state Kutt was eventually identified through dental records.

Bales will be sentenced on charges including second-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse, the release states.

Madison Broyles, 20, and Kayla Harche, 25, have also been arrested and charged in relation to Hutt's murder.