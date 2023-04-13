A Tulsa man will serve 15 years in prison in connection with the 2019 stabbing death of another man as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Lance Dylan Gatzman, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday in Tulsa federal court to second-degree murder in Indian Country in the stabbing death of Christian Jones, 21, according to court records. The agreement still requires judicial approval.

The fatal stabbing occurred Oct. 24, 2019, near Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, reportedly over a bicycle.

“I intentionally stabbed him multiple times with a knife,” Gatzman wrote in his plea, referring to Jones.

The two had reportedly been fighting before bystanders broke up the altercation.

Gatzman then chased down Jones and stabbed him in the upper torso. Jones died at a hospital.

Police arrested Gatzman the same day a short distance away from the stabbing.

Gatzman has been in custody since his arrest.

Gatzman was initially charged with first-degree murder in Tulsa County District Court.

State prosecutors dropped charges against Gatzman after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 issued its landmark McGirt decision, which limited the state of Oklahoma’s criminal jurisdiction due to the continued existence of the Muscogee Nation reservation.

Gatzman is a member of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation and the stabbing occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

A federal grand jury indicted Gatzman in August 2020 on first-degree murder charges.

In December 2021, a judge stayed proceedings in the case after determining Gatzman was incompetent to stand trial.

Gatzman received treatment at a federal government prison hospital.

A judge on Jan. 11 determined that Gatzman had been restored to competency and could stand trial.

Prosecutors on April 6 filed a felony information charging Gatzman with second-degree murder in Indian Country.

A judge will determine at Gatzman’s sentencing whether to accept the plea agreement and stipulated prison term. Gatzman’s original first-degree murder charge will be dismissed at his sentencing, a date for which has not been determined.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a statutory maximum prison term of life in prison.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast | True crime in Tulsa: Why are Tulsa police so good at solving homicides?