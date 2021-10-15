Tulsa man indicted in alleged Bartlesville car dealership scam

A Tulsa man has been indicted on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges involving more than $1 million in allegedly fraudulent vehicle sales.

A federal grand jury named William Ray Turner, 30, in a 27-count indictment that stemmed from when Turner was employed as a sales associate at a Bartlesville car dealership.

The indictment, unsealed Friday, alleges that Turner, while working at the dealership between May 2019 and Feb. 2, used the stolen identification of others across the United States to finance the purchase of vehicles from the dealership in their names.

The indictment, which does not identify the dealership, alleges that Turner received commissions from more than $1.2 million in fraudulent sales beginning in approximately May 2020.

After the vehicles were fraudulently purchased, they were transported off the car lot, the indictment alleges.

The indictment lists 27 vehicles Turner is alleged to have purchased with fake identification.

The vehicles purchased ranged from a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu for $16,400 to a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for over $69,000, according to the indictment.