Tulsa man handed 20 years in federal prison for sex crimes

A Tulsa man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sex crimes, some involving minors.

Jesse Thomas Moore, 20, repeatedly broke into homes, attempted to sexually assault two people and later solicited a 16-year-old for child pornography, according to a news release from federal prosecutors.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentenced Moore at a hearing in which victims detailed the psychological trauma they went through because of Moore's crimes, according to the release.

Moore previously pleaded guilty to lewd acts with a child younger than 16 in Indian Country, three counts of burglary in the first degree in Indian Country, attempted sexual abuse by threat in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor, attempted production of child pornography and attempted receipt of child pornography, the release states.

His 20-year term is to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Moore was charged in Tulsa federal court because he is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crimes occurred within what is considered Indian Country after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that Congress never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of the city of Tulsa.

“The defendant’s alarming criminal acts are that of a sexual predator," U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement. "It is thanks to the relentless work of Tulsa Police Detectives and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick that Moore can no longer victimize women and children in Tulsa.”

Moore's crimes were detailed in a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

On May 5, 2020, Moore broke into a home on South Florence Avenue, masturbated in a 14-year-old girl's room and tried to get her to go to the bathroom with him. When the victim resisted, he slung ejaculate toward her and then left the residence.

On Nov. 8, 2020, he broke into a home on South Urbana Place. A child saw the intruder and screamed, causing Moore to flee. The child's mother told investigators Moore had been in her backyard and looked into her windows at other times starting in October 2020, according to the news release.

On Dec. 13, 2020, Moore broke into a home on South Evanston Avenue and attempted to rape a woman who had been sleeping inside. As Moore covered her mouth, the victim bit his right hand, and he fled.

Video obtained by officers connected Moore to the crime, which had occurred after multiple "peeping Tom" incidents earlier in the week at the same residence, according to a news release.

While in custody awaiting trial, Moore began accessing the program JailATM to video chat or message with a 16-year-old girl. JailATM is an online program that allows people to send money to inmates in certain jail facilities and to email and video chat with them.

During conversations from Aug. 1 to Aug. 19, 2021, Moore repeatedly pressured the minor for sexually explicit video and images of herself and to engage in sexually explicit behavior while the two video chatted. The minor attempted to send some prerecorded videos. Moore received at least one video, while others were automatically rejected by the system.

During one video chat, Moore persuaded the minor to engage in sexually explicit behavior, according to federal prosecutors.