Tulsa man gets life in prison for fatal shooting to impress street gang

A Tulsa man convicted of fatally shooting another man in the hope of impressing a street gang has been sentenced to prison.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Heil III on Thursday ordered Devon Bryant Blevins, 29, to serve life in prison in connection with the April 2021 murder of Maurice Burgess.

A Tulsa federal jury in September 2021 convicted Blevins of first-degree murder in connection to Burgess’ death.

Burgess, 36, was found April 12, 2021, shot near the entrance to the Waterstone apartments at 1054 E. 57th Place. He reportedly was riding a bicycle near the complex when at least two shots were fired about 8 p.m.

He died at a hospital that evening.

Police later arrested Blevins and Jacob Bruce Banks, 22, in connection with Burgess’ murder.

Banks pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of accessory after the fact in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence.

Banks, in his plea agreement, claimed he was driving a red Hyundai along the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area April 12, 2021, when he saw Burgess riding a bicycle near the Waterstone apartments.

Banks claimed Blevins leaned out of the car window and shot across the vehicle’s hood while sitting on the door frame.

Blevins reportedly told police he fired two shots at Burgess after alleging he saw Burgess either reach for a weapon in his waist or pull up his pants, according to court records.

No weapon was found near Burgess after he was shot.

Blevins later told police that he shot Burgess to ensure leaders of the Savage Boys, a criminal street gang, knew he was “with them,” according to court documents.

While in prison serving a prior sentence, prosecutors maintained that Blevins was involved in the Indian Brotherhood prison gang while serving a five-year prison term for unauthorized use of a vehicle, larceny and aggravated assault and battery out of Rogers County.

Banks and Blevins are both members of federally recognized tribes, and the fatal shooting occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation, qualifying the crime for federal prosecution.

