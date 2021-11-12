Tulsa man gets 40 years for manslaughter in deadly shooting at homeless encampment

The second and final defendant facing charges in the 2020 murder of a man at a homeless encampment in north Tulsa pleaded guilty to an amended charge this week.
Andres James Martinez, 38, was originally charged with first-degree murder along with co-defendant Jason Arce, whom a jury convicted of the charge in early October.
Arce received a life sentence in prison, with the possibility of parole, and Martinez pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, avoiding a jury trial.
District Judge Dawn Moody sentenced Martinez to 40 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody, with sentences for two additional counts of feloniously pointing a firearm of 10 years each to run concurrently.
Martinez and Arce were responsible for the fatal shooting of Mark Clifford Lake — described by friends as a “good-hearted guy" — in a field near Sheridan Road and Interstate 244 in August 2020.
The two attacked Lake as he and his wife were riding into the encampment on bicycles the night of Aug. 29, 2020.
Lake’s wife told police detectives that the two had had “dealings with” Martinez, or AJ, in the weeks leading up to the shooting, and she identified him and Arce as the two who pointed guns at them after knocking her husband off his bike.
A witness told police the two had just earlier come to Lake and his wife’s tent, looking for them.
Lake’s wife said she heard multiple gunshots but wasn’t struck and began to chase the men as they ran away before realizing her husband wasn’t beside her.
Lake died at the scene as crowds of people gathered to check on loved ones they knew to frequent the area.
Martinez has been in the Tulsa County jail since Aug. 30, 2020, according to online jail records, and he will receive credit for time served.
He must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, and upon release from prison he will be subject to nine months of post-imprisonment supervision.