Tulsa man gets 40 years for manslaughter in deadly shooting at homeless encampment

The two attacked Lake as he and his wife were riding into the encampment on bicycles the night of Aug. 29, 2020.

Lake’s wife told police detectives that the two had had “dealings with” Martinez, or AJ, in the weeks leading up to the shooting, and she identified him and Arce as the two who pointed guns at them after knocking her husband off his bike.

A witness told police the two had just earlier come to Lake and his wife’s tent, looking for them.

Lake’s wife said she heard multiple gunshots but wasn’t struck and began to chase the men as they ran away before realizing her husband wasn’t beside her.

Lake died at the scene as crowds of people gathered to check on loved ones they knew to frequent the area.

Martinez has been in the Tulsa County jail since Aug. 30, 2020, according to online jail records, and he will receive credit for time served.

He must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, and upon release from prison he will be subject to nine months of post-imprisonment supervision.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.