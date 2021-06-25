Tulsa man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter after killing Native American man

A federal jury Friday found a Tulsa man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Native American man, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced in a news release Friday.

Bradon Kemp, 24, of Tulsa "maliciously killed" a Native American man Aug. 4 by stabbing him in the head, neck, and torso with a knife, Johnson said.

“Bradon Kemp will now be held responsible for his violent criminal behavior," Johnson said. "My office takes seriously its special trust responsibility to prosecute violent crimes in Indian Country. I’m extremely proud of the FBI and Tulsa Police Department as well as Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven Briden and Ed Snow for their tireless preparation and successful prosecution of Mr. Kemp in federal court."

Tulsa police responded Aug. 4 to a call about a stabbing at an apartment complex. Kemp, who lived in the same complex as the victim, reportedly approached the man through an upstairs landing, where he began attacking the man with a knife, the news release states.

The attack moved down the stairs to the sidewalk, and once there, Kemp reportedly continued to stab the victim. The victim suffered 12 stab wounds.

Another resident intervened to stop Kemp from fleeing, and officers took him into custody once they arrived.