Tulsa man facing life-without-parole in state court sentenced to 18-year federal term in deadly robbery

A Tulsa man whose state life-without-parole prison sentence was overturned on jurisdictional grounds was sentenced Tuesday to serve 18 years in prison after federal prosecutors picked up the case.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan signed off on a plea agreement between Dameon Lamar Leathers and federal prosecutors that called for him to serve the 18-year sentence.

Leathers, 40, had been serving a no-parole life prison term after a Tulsa County Court jury in 2019 found him guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Howard Thompson, 50.

Thompson was shot and killed April 7, 2018, during a robbery attempt in his driveway in the 5400 block of North Hartford Place.

Police said at the time that Leathers and Lloyd Christopher Clemons Jr., 31, both planned to rob Thompson, who had been known to carry large amounts of cash.

State prosecutors dismissed robbery and murder charges against Clemons, who testified against Leathers at his state trial. Clemons pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and received a six-year prison sentence.

Leathers successfully challenged his judgment and sentence on jurisdictional grounds, claiming the state did not have jurisdiction to try him because he was a member of the Muscogee Nation and the crime occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation.

Before Leathers was freed from state prison, a federal grand jury in April 2021 indicted him on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country.

Leathers pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to a three-count felony information charging him with first-degree burglary in Indian Country, conspiracy to break into Thompson’s residence and steal cash and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The latter charge was related to Leathers assaulting Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray with a plastic water pitcher during his state trial.

Leathers shattered the pitcher when he struck Gray in the back of the head with it after jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder.

Leathers then landed a glancing blow against Gray before deputies subdued him.

Court records show Leathers was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison on the first-degree burglary charge, five years in prison for the conspiracy count and 10 years on the assault charge involving Gray.

Eagan ordered all three prison terms to be served concurrently. Prosecutors dismissed the original indictment and a superseding indictment naming Leathers after Eagan accepted the plea agreement.

