Tulsa man facing death penalty in double-murder case now charged with series of jail-related crimes

A man facing the death penalty over allegations that he killed two Muskogee brothers in 2018 was charged Monday with multiple felony counts connected to incidents allegedly committed last week against staff at the Tulsa County jail.

Ondriel Layson Smith has been in custody since September 2018 on murder charges related to the shooting death of Keith Williams and Glynn Williams in a parking lot in the 5600 block of East Skelly Drive. But since his arrest he has been the subject of more than half a dozen additional felony charges stemming from reports of misconduct committed while in jail, according to court records.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler announced last year that his office wanted death penalty consideration in Smith's murder case, citing a history of violent criminal convictions and claiming he shot five people, killing two, in a 33-day time frame. He also alleged that Smith killed Glynn Williams in hopes of avoiding arrest or prosecution for having killed Keith Williams in his presence.

Smith is accused in a separate case of two counts of shooting with intent to kill and was named in a preliminary hearing as having shot an ex-partner in the leg during an argument.