Tulsa man facing death penalty in double-murder case now charged with series of jail-related crimes

A man facing the death penalty over allegations that he killed two Muskogee brothers in 2018 was charged Monday with multiple felony counts connected to incidents allegedly committed last week against staff at the Tulsa County jail.
Ondriel Layson Smith has been in custody since September 2018 on murder charges related to the shooting death of Keith Williams and Glynn Williams in a parking lot in the 5600 block of East Skelly Drive. But since his arrest he has been the subject of more than half a dozen additional felony charges stemming from reports of misconduct committed while in jail, according to court records.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler announced last year that his office wanted death penalty consideration in Smith's murder case, citing a history of violent criminal convictions and claiming he shot five people, killing two, in a 33-day time frame. He also alleged that Smith killed Glynn Williams in hopes of avoiding arrest or prosecution for having killed Keith Williams in his presence.
Smith is accused in a separate case of two counts of shooting with intent to kill and was named in a preliminary hearing as having shot an ex-partner in the leg during an argument.
The newest charges, filed Monday afternoon, allege that Smith threatened an act of violence against a Tulsa County detention officer on Sept. 15 by having another inmate throw urine on him.
Additionally, Smith is accused of threatening an act of violence the same day when he, according to court documents, threatened to kill two detention officers after they confiscated his cannabis, cellphone and charger — all contraband, meriting a charge for contraband possession. A third case states that Smith was caught with methamphetamine while in jail on Sept. 11.
Before those cases, prosecutors filed an indecent exposure charge against Smith in August 2019, the same month he and another inmate are accused of committing aggravated assault and battery. By December, he had two more cases against him alleging that he threw bodily fluids on Tulsa County jail employees, records show — and was again charged in July with the same count.
Smith will next appear in court on all his pending cases Oct. 26.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.