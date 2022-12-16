Tulsa man convicted in 2021 fatal shooting with AR-15, DA says

Jurors have recommended a sentence of life in prison for a Tulsa man they convicted of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man last year, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.

Luis Ornelas, 22, was convicted of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon Friday morning, a press release from the office says.

Lorenzo "Enzo" Alvarado was fatally shot about 11:10 p.m. March 3, 2021, after he and his girlfriend arrived at an apartment in the 7900 block of South Yale Avenue to help Ornelas' girlfriend out of a domestic situation with Ornelas, the Tulsa World reported last year.

After they arrived, Ornelas opened fire on Alvarado's vehicle from a balcony with a “laser-sighted AR-15 rifle,” striking Alvarado in the torso, police said at the time. Alvarado died at a hospital.

The District Attorney's Office had charged Ornelas with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

The jury convicted him of the lesser crimes of second-degree murder, for which it recommended a life sentence, and assault with a dangerous weapon, for which it recommended a 10-year sentence, according to the prosecutors' office.

“I have said since the initial filing that no one could come to a reasonable conclusion that this was murder in the first degree and shooting with intent to kill, and the jury proved me right,” said defense attorney MJ Denman.

Denman said District Judge Michelle Keely gave the jury instructions for second-degree murder and manslaughter after hearing evidence presented throughout the trial but denied Denman’s request for a self-defense instruction.

First-degree murder means the killing of another person with the intent to take the person's life, while second-degree murder is the taking of a life without meaning to, according to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

Denman called Alvarado’s killing one of “mistaken identity,” saying Ornelas saw his car arrive and thought it was that of his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, with whom he had recently been in a physical fight.

After his arrest, Ornelas told detectives he shot at the car "only to scare" its occupants, who were actually Alvarado and Alvarado’s girlfriend.

“Unless he is a future Oscar nominee, during his interview with detectives when he discovered that someone had actually been killed, he was in total shock,” Denman said of Ornelas, adding that he asked the jury to watch the video in their deliberations.

He said he and the state asked the jurors to be fair and that they delivered, even when handed the case for deliberations about 10 p.m. Thursday. They returned the verdict about 1 a.m. Friday, Denman said.

“I applaud their work effort,” he said.

Ornelas is scheduled for formally sentencing by a judge on Feb. 22.

"The jury’s sentence should send a clear message to Tulsa County citizens that violence is never a solution for personal problems and committing it will result in harsh consequences," Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in the press release.