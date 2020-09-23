Tulsa man charged with woman's slaying remains at large

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man charged with murder Wednesday remains at large nearly a week after his alleged victim was found dead outside a north Tulsa apartment.

Jonhron Starks, also known as "Boona," faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of De’Leigha Everidge-Taylor. If arrested, his bail will be set at $250,000.

Everidge-Taylor, then just two days from her 26th birthday, was found dead of a gunshot wound to her chest about 4:20 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Bradford Apartments, 547 E. 32nd St. North.

Everidge-Taylor's husband told police he had gone to Starks' apartment because he and Everidge-Taylor were fighting, and she followed him to the apartment after he refused to answer her texts and calls. The two lived on the other side of the complex, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After Everidge-Taylor followed him there, the husband told police he returned to his apartment to "calm the situation," but once there, the argument with Everidge-Taylor "turned physical," so he went back to Starks' residence.

Once inside, Everidge-Taylor repeatedly hit a window until it broke, and Starks allegedly went outside with his gun, pointing it at Everidge-Taylor and telling her to leave. She refused, according to the affidavit.