Tulsa man charged with woman's slaying remains at large

A man charged with murder Wednesday remains at large nearly a week after his alleged victim was found dead outside a north Tulsa apartment.
Jonhron Starks, also known as "Boona," faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of De’Leigha Everidge-Taylor. If arrested, his bail will be set at $250,000.
Everidge-Taylor, then just two days from her 26th birthday, was found dead of a gunshot wound to her chest about 4:20 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Bradford Apartments, 547 E. 32nd St. North.
Everidge-Taylor's husband told police he had gone to Starks' apartment because he and Everidge-Taylor were fighting, and she followed him to the apartment after he refused to answer her texts and calls. The two lived on the other side of the complex, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After Everidge-Taylor followed him there, the husband told police he returned to his apartment to "calm the situation," but once there, the argument with Everidge-Taylor "turned physical," so he went back to Starks' residence.
Once inside, Everidge-Taylor repeatedly hit a window until it broke, and Starks allegedly went outside with his gun, pointing it at Everidge-Taylor and telling her to leave. She refused, according to the affidavit.
"Witnesses said Starks then placed the gun to he back of De'Leigha's head and threatened to shoot her," the affidavit reads. "At some point, De'Leigha and Starks began fighting, and during the melee, the gun went off striking De'Leigha in the chest."
Starks could reportedly be heard screaming that "he didn't mean to do it" before he fled the scene on foot, dumping the gun used nearby.
Everidge-Taylor was the city's 60th homicide victim this year. Since then, at least one more has occured, bringing the total to 61. Sixty-two people were killed in Tulsa last year.
Anyone with information about Starks' whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677) or bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.
