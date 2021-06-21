Tulsa man charged with threatening to kill President Biden, Congress members

A Tulsa man faces federal charges after he is alleged to have sent emails to a local television station where he threatens to kill President Joe Biden and unnamed members of Congress.

John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, was charged by criminal complaint Monday with threats against the president in Tulsa federal court after he allegedly admitted to sending the emails to KOTV, Channel 6.

An affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint indicates Channel 6 notified the FBI on Thursday that it had received threatening emails from Ahrens in May and earlier this month.

One May 10-dated email, read: “Please go to my Facebook page and read what I sent to the men of the United States Congress. They have less than 48 hours to hand over my money or their children will start dying all over the country … I’m going to kill their children using the same law as the Government used to force our families on to the Trail of Tears.”

In a June 10-dated email, the writer stated: “I just sent a (sic) ultimatum to the White House. They will hand the child molesting dog Joseph Biden over for Judicial Proceedings. Otherwise, America is going to get to see a sitting president get his head blown off right in front of them.”

The email writer gave several deadlines to “hand over” Biden.