Tulsa man charged with threatening to kill President Biden, Congress members

A Tulsa man faces federal charges after he is alleged to have sent emails to a local television station where he threatens to kill President Joe Biden and unnamed members of Congress.
John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, was charged by criminal complaint Monday with threats against the president in Tulsa federal court after he allegedly admitted to sending the emails to KOTV, Channel 6.
An affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint indicates Channel 6 notified the FBI on Thursday that it had received threatening emails from Ahrens in May and earlier this month.
One May 10-dated email, read: “Please go to my Facebook page and read what I sent to the men of the United States Congress. They have less than 48 hours to hand over my money or their children will start dying all over the country … I’m going to kill their children using the same law as the Government used to force our families on to the Trail of Tears.”
In a June 10-dated email, the writer stated: “I just sent a (sic) ultimatum to the White House. They will hand the child molesting dog Joseph Biden over for Judicial Proceedings. Otherwise, America is going to get to see a sitting president get his head blown off right in front of them.”
The email writer gave several deadlines to “hand over” Biden.
In an email dated Thursday, the writer gave Congress until 8 a.m. Monday to “hand a check over to the State of Oklahoma, the Muscogee Nation and my family in accordance with a signed agreement as set forth in the Treaty of 1866,” apparently a reference to a treaty between the Muscogee Nation and U.S. government.
In the same Thursday email, the writer indicates they are going to “take those checks by force" if not willingly provided.
“You killed our women and children," the email states. "I kill your women and children. Nothing more nothing less. You have until 8:00 am Sharp Monday morning. Then the wheel turns. Only God will know where it ends.”
On Friday, agents with the FBI, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and task force officers of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force located Ahrens at his home in the 1300 block of South 73rd East Avenue.
Ahrens agreed to be transported to Tulsa Police headquarters, where he allegedly confessed to writing and sending the emails to the TV station.
Ahrens is being held without bond in Tulsa Jail.