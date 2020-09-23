Tulsa man charged with murder remains outstanding

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man charged with murder Wednesday remains outstanding nearly a week after the victim was found dead in a north Tulsa apartment.

Jonhron Starks, also known as "Boona," was charged in Tulsa County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of De’Leigha Everidge-Taylor. If arrested, his bail will be set at $250,000.

Court records allege that Starks, 26, shot Everidge-Taylor. Officers found her dead of a gunshot wound to her upper torso at the Bradford Apartments, 547 E. 32nd St. North, about 4:20 a.m. Sept. 19, according to a previous news release. She was then just two days from her 26th birthday.

Everidge-Taylor was the city's 60th homicide victim this year. Since then, at least one more has occured, bringing the total to 61. Sixty-two people were killed in Tulsa in all of 2019.

Anyone with information about Starks' whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677) or bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

Kelsy Schlotthauer 918-581-8455 kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @K_Schlott

