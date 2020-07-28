A man charged with murder and kidnapping in Tulsa County District Court on Tuesday told police that he panicked and shot a man who had stolen his car.
Joseph “Turk” Williams, accused in the July 23 slaying of Esteban Hernandez, uttered the statement to police after he waived his Miranda rights that night, according to an arrest and booking report.
Williams, 33, told police Hernandez had stolen his car and that he went to confront him after midnight at a residence in the 4400 block of East Admiral Place. But when he did, Hernandez moved toward him, Williams said, and “he panicked and shot the victim multiple times,” the report states.
Officers who responded to reports of a shooting found Hernandez, 29, dead in a bedroom.
Williams is alleged to have forced a woman at the residence to leave with him at gunpoint. Police later located the woman and interviewed her before finding Williams, according to the report.
Williams was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in 2015 and sentenced to 12 years in prison, Williams was on probation. He was also wanted in Arkansas at the time of the slaying for a drug-related crime, police reported. He remains in the Tulsa County jail without bond.