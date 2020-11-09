Tulsa man charged with manslaughter in shooting of teen while recording video in car

A man was charged with first-degree manslaughter Monday in the shooting of his 16-year-old cousin while, according to police, he was attempting to record a video showcasing the firearm.
Gabriel Esobedo-Escalera, 21, had been arrested on a second-degree manslaughter complaint in the Wednesday death of Jose Angel Garcia.
But Tulsa County prosecutors contended in court documents on Monday that the shooting, which Tulsa police said occurred inside a car, was first-degree manslaughter.
An arrest report says police responded to a Tulsa hospital Wednesday afternoon after Garcia arrived there, driven by another relative, with a gunshot wound to his torso.
That relative — to whom the firearm apparently belonged — told officers Garcia was in the front passenger seat while Esobedo-Escalera sat behind him. The relative said Esobedo-Escalera "wanted to see the gun to send a video to a friend."
The three were in the same vehicle after finishing work for the day. Police reported that the shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Sheridan Road.
Initially, the relative said he unloaded the gun before handing it and the ammunition to Esobedo-Escalera, who reportedly pulled the trigger while attempting to send a video of the gun's action.
Later on Esobedo-Escalera, according to the relative, asked for the gun again "because he forgot to send the video the previous time he had the weapon."
But police said Esobedo-Escalera told them he didn't realize the gun had been loaded. He is accused of pulling the trigger "a few times" again while filming, discharging a round that went through the back of the front passenger seat and struck Garcia.
Tulsa County jail records show that Esobedo-Escalera is in custody on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold in addition to the manslaughter charge.
