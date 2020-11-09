Tulsa man charged with manslaughter in shooting of teen while recording video in car

A man was charged with first-degree manslaughter Monday in the shooting of his 16-year-old cousin while, according to police, he was attempting to record a video showcasing the firearm.

Gabriel Esobedo-Escalera, 21, had been arrested on a second-degree manslaughter complaint in the Wednesday death of Jose Angel Garcia.

But Tulsa County prosecutors contended in court documents on Monday that the shooting, which Tulsa police said occurred inside a car, was first-degree manslaughter.

An arrest report says police responded to a Tulsa hospital Wednesday afternoon after Garcia arrived there, driven by another relative, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

That relative — to whom the firearm apparently belonged — told officers Garcia was in the front passenger seat while Esobedo-Escalera sat behind him. The relative said Esobedo-Escalera "wanted to see the gun to send a video to a friend."

The three were in the same vehicle after finishing work for the day. Police reported that the shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Sheridan Road.