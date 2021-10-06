Tulsa man charged with manslaughter in August fatal wrong-way collision on U.S. 75

A Tulsa man has been charged in a wrong-way collision on U.S. 75 that killed an Okmulgee man, according to court records.
Robert Wayne Hutson, 62, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence after he allegedly caused a collision while driving on the wrong side of U.S. 75, killing Harrison Brace Jr., 83, of Okmulgee.
On August 28 about 1:30 a.m., Hutson was driving north on the south lanes of U.S. 75 near the I-244 junction when his vehicle struck Brace's vehicle — which was driving southbound on U.S. 75 — head on, according to an affidavit.
Brace died at the scene.
Hutson was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.
After a blood analysis, Hutson's blood-alcohol content was determined to be .18, according to the affidavit. The legal blood-alcohol content limit to drive is .08 in Oklahoma.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
