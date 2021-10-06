Tulsa man charged with manslaughter in August fatal wrong-way collision on U.S. 75

A Tulsa man has been charged in a wrong-way collision on U.S. 75 that killed an Okmulgee man, according to court records.

Robert Wayne Hutson, 62, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence after he allegedly caused a collision while driving on the wrong side of U.S. 75, killing Harrison Brace Jr., 83, of Okmulgee.

On August 28 about 1:30 a.m., Hutson was driving north on the south lanes of U.S. 75 near the I-244 junction when his vehicle struck Brace's vehicle — which was driving southbound on U.S. 75 — head on, according to an affidavit.

Brace died at the scene.

Hutson was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

After a blood analysis, Hutson's blood-alcohol content was determined to be .18, according to the affidavit. The legal blood-alcohol content limit to drive is .08 in Oklahoma.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.