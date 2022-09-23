Tulsa man charged with impersonating medical provider has history of similar accusations

A south Tulsa resident with a history of accusations of child sexual abuse is once again under the scrutiny of area investigators, this time due to allegations regarding an adult.

Tulsa County prosecutors formally charged David Menna, 65, on Friday with sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult and impersonating a medical provider after Bixby police arrested him on a sexual battery complaint a week earlier.

The charges are not the first Menna has faced regarding sexual abuse, but the first involving an adult alleged victim.

Menna was the subject of an investigative piece published by USA Today reporter Cara Kelley in 2020 that brought national attention to many claims of child sexual abuse that spanned at least 15 years in multiple states, including Oklahoma. In it, alleged victims lamented Menna's apparent ability to skirt prosecution and litigation.

Last week, a Bixby woman contacted police to report that Menna, whom she described as a friend helping care for her nonverbal husband with severe Parkinson's disease, inappropriately touched her husband's genitals.

She said Menna did so under the guise of medical necessity after she had explicitly denied the purported need multiple times. According to Menna's arrest and booking report, he lied to a hospice nurse aide about having obtained consent from the man's wife.

Menna was booked into the Tulsa County jail after midnight Sep. 17 and released later that afternoon on a personal recognizance bond following a video arraignment, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

He listed the address of his single-family south Tulsa home in jail booking records but was arrested at an apartment complex near 71st Street and Mingo Road, according to the report.

Menna's first Oklahoma charges came through Osage County in 2007.

After allegations of misconduct arose from a youth campout at Osage Hills State Park, prosecutors charged Menna with lewd molestation and practicing medicine without a license, according to Tulsa World archives.

The campout Menna primarily organized involved children from the Young Marines and Boy Scouts, the article states, and Menna was accused of examining at least two boys' genitals "for ticks" while identifying himself as a medical doctor. Although Menna had a degree in dentistry from a Georgia university, he was not licensed.

In a 2010 plea deal, prosecutors dropped the molestation charges and Menna pleaded no contest to practicing medicine without a license. His sentencing was deferred two years, and a judge ordered his plea expunged from the record upon the completion of his deferment. The charge was dismissed with prejudice, court records show, and the transcripts sealed.

The parents of one of the boys sued Menna and others involved in the case in 2009, but the suit was dismissed without prejudice in 2014, according to court records.

Bixby Police officer Seth Adcock said investigators are currently focused on the sole victim of this new case and had not heard of any additional reported victims. He asked anyone with information to call detectives at 918-366-8294.

