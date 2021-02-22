 Skip to main content
Tulsa man charged in May collision that killed woman, infant

2020-05-13 ne-fatalfolo p1

Police said a car fleeing a beer theft struck this pickup on 51st Street near Harvard Avenue about 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020. The pickup driver had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, but a woman and a child in the car were killed. 

KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World file

 Kelsy Schlotthauer

The driver who allegedly caused the deaths of his own passengers last year when he plowed through a red light at a south Tulsa intersection has been charged with manslaughter. 

Troy Wesley Lane, 34, had multiple illicit drugs present in his blood at the time of the crash, a probable cause affidavit filed in Tulsa County District Court on Friday alleges. 

Firefighters extricated Lane from his car the afternoon of May 11 in the 3700 block of East 51st Street after he collided with a truck that was attempting to turn left at a controlled intersection from an interstate off ramp onto the street.  

Lane's adult passenger, Nicole Lynn Underwood, 33,  died at the scene. His infant passenger, Troyanna Lane, 2, later died at a hospital. The truck's driver was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. 

Lane was fleeing a petite larceny at the time of the collision, the affidavit states. Police at the time reported the larceny to be a beer theft. 

He also had charges pending from two 2019 cases at the time, including driving while impaired, driving under suspension, driving under revocation, failure to carry insurance and failure to use a child restraint system on a child under 8, according to online court records. His driver's license expired in 2006. 

Lane had not been booked into the Tulsa County jail Monday, according to online records. If arrested, he will be held in lieu of $100,000 bond. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

