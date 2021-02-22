Tulsa man charged in May collision that killed woman, infant

The driver who allegedly caused the deaths of his own passengers last year when he plowed through a red light at a south Tulsa intersection has been charged with manslaughter.

Troy Wesley Lane, 34, had multiple illicit drugs present in his blood at the time of the crash, a probable cause affidavit filed in Tulsa County District Court on Friday alleges.

Firefighters extricated Lane from his car the afternoon of May 11 in the 3700 block of East 51st Street after he collided with a truck that was attempting to turn left at a controlled intersection from an interstate off ramp onto the street.

Lane's adult passenger, Nicole Lynn Underwood, 33, died at the scene. His infant passenger, Troyanna Lane, 2, later died at a hospital. The truck's driver was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Lane was fleeing a petite larceny at the time of the collision, the affidavit states. Police at the time reported the larceny to be a beer theft.