Tulsa man arrested in multistate Pokémon card fraud case

Tulsa police have arrested a local man in connection with the sale of Pokémon card-sale fraud that amounted to thousands of dollars across five states.

Detectives here were contacted by five victims in Hawaii, Arizona, Texas, Colorado and Ohio who all reported buying Pokémon cards that were purported to be rare and high value from a man in Tulsa. Each victim purchased the cards for thousands of dollars, only to learn later that the cards they received were fake, the Tulsa Police Department reported in a Facebook post.

During the investigation, detectives partnered with a special prosecutor with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office who specializes in intellectual property and trademark infringement, and a Nintendo Corp. representative determined that the Pokémon cards were counterfeit, police said in the post.

The cards that were sold by Michael McCoy had little to no value but were being sold as “rare collectors cards” for $350 per card, police said.

Officers arrested McCoy at a local post office on Tuesday as he was in the process of mailing more counterfeit cards to another potential victim, police said.

Court records show that charges were filed against McCoy Oct. 27 and amended Thursday. He now is charged with three counts of false pretense over $1,000 and two counts of false pretense under $1,000, as well as violation of Trademark Anti-Counterfeiting Act, the records show.

Tulsa County jail records also show that he was a fugitive and is being held without bond for the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas.

