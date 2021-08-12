Tulsa man arrested for manslaughter in June 2 fatal collision near 21st and Memorial

A man charged with first-degree manslaughter in a fatal collision on 21st Street near Memorial Drive has been arrested.

James Cato, 33, was arrested about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the June 2 collision that killed Linda Dilley of Sand Springs.

Police allege that Cato was driving 70 mph on 21st Street when he hit Dilley’s vehicle June 2, police said. The crash was so violent that a car engine was thrown nearly 90 feet from the vehicle.

Cato was charged June 15 with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to keep right and driving without a license, court records show.