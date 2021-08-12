Tulsa man arrested for manslaughter in June 2 fatal collision near 21st and Memorial

A man charged with first-degree manslaughter in a fatal collision on 21st Street near Memorial Drive has been arrested.
James Cato, 33, was arrested about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the June 2 collision that killed Linda Dilley of Sand Springs.
Police allege that Cato was driving 70 mph on 21st Street when he hit Dilley’s vehicle June 2, police said. The crash was so violent that a car engine was thrown nearly 90 feet from the vehicle.
Cato was charged June 15 with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to keep right and driving without a license, court records show.
He is also jailed on charges filed June 4 of first-degree burglary, feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and domestic assault and battery, as well as on misdemeanor drug charges.
Police arrested Cato after being notified that a man had broken into a vacant apartment at the closed Vista Shadow Mountain complex, police said in a Facebook post.
Cato was booked into the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $320,050, jail records show.