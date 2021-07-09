Tulsa man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in fatal east Tulsa shooting

A Tulsa man was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting the day before.

Juan Ochoa was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the shooting death of Alex Daniel Chuculate at the Silver Creek Apartments near 41st Street and Garnett Road just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Chuculate was identified as the victim in a charge information sheet filed Friday in Tulsa County District Court.

He had been shot in the face and died at a hospital, police said.

A witness reportedly told detectives she saw a man shoot Chuculate in the courtyard in front of an apartment and then enter that apartment before leaving with a woman and a dog. The witness told detectives she had seen the shooter walk his dog many times and believed that he lived at the apartment.

Detectives learned from apartment complex management that the woman who was seen leaving the scene lived at that apartment and that her boyfriend, Ochoa, lived an another apartment in the complex.

Detectives called the woman, according to an affidavit, and she told officers she did live there and that Chuculate was her brother.