Tulsa man arrested after reportedly stealing Trump-themed trailer

He then fled on foot, but officers caught up to him across the street, arresting him.

"We run into interesting instances of criminality from time to time," Hursh said. "This one's noteworthy. Stealing peoples' property is foolish under any circumstances, but this is definitely ... flamboyant."

No person was injured, but Cortis estimated the rig and the SUV sustained tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage. The SUV had just been repaired mechanically Friday morning in Texas, Cortis said.

"I work hard," he said. "I don't go out to hurt anybody. I'm very upset right now.

"Speakers are damaged, LED lighting, cables, connecters, the car's smashed up, the engine's — just, everything was repaired perfect today."

Cortis appealed to area Republicans, Democrats "that don't stand behind violence" and Trump supporters to aid in repairing the attraction.

“We need a lot of help," Cortis said. "Let’s get it back on the road so we can start uniting America.”